Roundup of 4-H news for April 5, 2018

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Goshen Good Growers 4-H group met March 28. Members made small plush toys for children going into foster homes. The chapter also welcomed adviser Jessica Grabowski. The chapter has two new cloverbud advisors, Patty Myers and Alicia Blaine.

Chapter officers were elected at the March 13 meeting. President is Josie Mallot, vice president is Sam Kanagy, secretary is Paige Reardon, treasurer is Katie Martig, historian is Ben Brown and news reporter is Alexis Nieb.

At the same meeting, the chapter made five gift baskets for the endowment dinner April 21, at Mr. Anthony’s banquet center, 7440 South Ave., Boardman. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the live auction is at 7 p.m.

On March 17, nine members helped clean up the Damascus park.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Capriculturist 4-H club met March 18 with 21 members present.

The club talked about going to nursing homes and doing community service. Copeland Oaks had agreed to let the club do something.

The club thanked Amber Jacob Corll for working the breakfast with the Easter bunny event. The club also discussed the endowment dinner at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center. The event also hosts fundraising auctions.

The club talked about the small animal fun show that will take place June 9, at the Canfield Fair. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m.

Katie Downs did a safety report on cyberbullying. Jacob Corll gave a health report about the sun and how to keep yourself from getting sunburns and skin cancer.

Cherokee and Savanna Mellott gave a demonstration on raising a goat.

The next Capriculturist meeting will be April 23 at 7 p.m. at the Ruritan Building. The next county meeting will be April 9 also at 7 p.m. at the Ruritan Building.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fairboard held its March meeting at the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Officers were elected for 2018 and are as follow: president, Karlee Banks; vice president, Sam Colonna; secretary/treasurer, Callia Barwick; assistant secretary/treasurer, Jim Moore; and news reporter, Nicole D’Angelo.

Junior Fairboard members participated in games to get to know each other, broke into committees ­— Public Relations, Special Features, Talent Show, Ice cream Social and the Junior Fair Dance — and discussed upcoming events such as the horse symposium, Easter Egg hunt and Boy Scout fish fry.

Junior Fair Board members will also be able to assist with the baby shower, April 8, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Mill Creek Metroparks Farm.

The next meeting is April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Inn. Members will review applications for awards and discuss scholarships that will be available to 2018 graduating seniors.

• • •

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club met March 27 at 7 p.m. The chapter gave out pepperoni rolls and 4-H Camp Whitewood scholarship applications.

The club is scheduled to do a trash pick up April 14 at 9:30 a.m. The rain date is April 28. The chapter filled 1,500 eggs for the Western Reserve Easter egg hunt, held March 30.

The next meeting is April 10 at 7 p.m. at the North Benton Church. Pictures will be taken for the fair booth.