Roundup of 4-H news for April 6, 2023

FREEPORT, Ohio — Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met at the Antrim Firehouse March 28. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 promptly by the president Sam Gray. The meeting started off with reminders. Older 4-H club members were asked to work the pancake breakfast at the Antrim Firehouse on April 8, 7-11 a.m. Evan Miller gave a demonstration on how to tag a calf. Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club members voted to sponsor a new goat pen at the fairgrounds in memory of past member, Jack Roehrich. Lastly, the meeting was adjourned and club members enjoyed a Mystery Spaghetti Dinner.

