Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 14, 2025

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Business in the front, party in the back: The much-loved Mullet Contest at the Lawrence County Fair is back and bigger than ever, now joined by the exciting new addition of the Rapunzel Contest. Both events will take place on at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Community Building, 464 Midway Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Sponsored and hosted by The Katina Hunter Team with Coldwell Banker Realty, the Mullet Contest has become a favorite tradition at the fair. Last year’s event brought together participants of all ages, from toddlers to seniors, all proudly showcasing their signature hairstyles.

This year, the festivities get even more spirited with the introduction of the Rapunzel Contest, where contestants with long, flowing locks will compete for a spot on the winner’s podium. Both contests are free to enter.