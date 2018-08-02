Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 2, 2018

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club is offering The Great Outdoors basket at the silent auction at the Columbiana County Fair in Lisbon through Aug. 4.

The basket contains a handmade cooler table, a tie-dyed tablecloth, a plate and napkin holder, handmade solar lights and electric hanging lights.

Also included is fishing, camping and hunting equipment. The basket can be seen in the Junior Fair Building during the fair. Bids will be taken until the evening of Aug. 4.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club met July 15 at 4:42 p.m. at the school building on the Great Geauga County Fairgrounds. Members received their club T-shirts. Reports and buyer’s letters were done and handed in and the junior fair entry and liability forms were also passed around.

Members talked about campfire safety, livestock water quality, and comfort zones for livestock. Then for team building, members played the club’s favorite game: kickball. The next meeting will be Aug. 12 and will include a swine showmanship clinic for the club.