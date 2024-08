AUBURN, Ohio — The Granny’s Kids 4-H Club held its family picnic meeting Aug. 18.

During the meeting, members Katie, Mack and Trenton gave informational reports on their projects. The club decided that the canned goods its been collecting and $400 will be donated to a local charity.

Additionally, Granny’s Kids chose a theme from this year’s fair: Hiding Out with Jr. Fair. As everyone finishes up their projects, the club is getting excited for The Great Geauga County Fair.