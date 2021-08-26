Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 26, 2021

AUBURN, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club held its annual picnic Aug. 15, at Chardon’s Mountain Run Park. Members enjoyed hotdogs and hamburgers while playing cornhole and climbing trees. One member brought a game, and members discussed the schedule for the upcoming fair.

For the Geauga Hunger Task Force food drive, organized by Greener Fields 4-H Club, the club members collected 85 cans of food and $100. Donations will be matched at 50% by Augustine Kellis, of Kellis Eye Center.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club had a meeting Aug. 15, at the fairgrounds. There were 26 members present and five advisers.

Members presented projects about caring, trustworthiness, swine breeds, swine hair care, swine byproducts and how to wash chickens. Campfire safety was the safety topic. The club’s next meeting will be for barn set up for the fair.