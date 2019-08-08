Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 8, 2019

STRASBURG, Ohio — July was a busy month for the Happy Harvesters 4-H Club. Interview judging for Tuscarawas County 4-H’ers was held the week of July 7.

The club had a good year. Members took a total of 29 projects: 11 livestock and 18 miscellaneous.

Members had a 100% completion rate; 17 golds; 12 silvers; and 14 county placers. Of the county placers, 10 were first place and nine made it to the Ohio State Fair.

On July 21, the club had its fifth meeting at the First Lutheran Church. Junior fair board members gave a presentation to help raise money for trailer repairs on the fairgrounds.

The 4-H club volunteered to work at the Clover Cafe at the Tuscarawas County Fair again this year. Plans are being made for a Fair Workshop and our third annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show.

Cloverbuds had mini-interview judging for their project, “All About My Ohio,” and did well. There were also many demonstrations.

The advisers put together a night of pizza and games to celebrate judging being over and a job well done.