Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 16, 2021

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club had a meeting Nov. 21 at Munson Town Hall. All beef 4-H’ers met at 1 p.m. and discussed changes in the fair rules and upcoming nutrition clinic. The beef 4-H’ers also received their new project books.

The business meeting began at 2 p.m. The club discussed the dates of more local, upcoming events. Members and advisors received certificates to mark their years in 4-H and advisors gave out awards for doing a great job helping the club. The club held an election of officers.

The officers are Rachel O’Reilly as president, Isaac Hutchinson as vice president, Delana Kellogg as secretary, Taylor Baise as corresponding secretary, Avery Taylor as roll call recorder and Hannah Hutchinson as treasurer.

Other officers include Haylee Taylor as news reporter, Reilly Jochum as historian, Leah Taylor and Henry Nyzen as photographers, Ethan McCaskey and Reilly Nelson as health chairman, Jeremy Bosher as safety chairman, Zack Vandevander as recreation chairman, Brooke Taylor as community service chairman, LeeAnn Baise and Adrianna Bosher as opening and closing officers, Thomas Kartley as sergeant of arms and Emily and John Nyzen as sunshine chairmen, and Jacob Grinstead is in charge of the Facebook page.

The club also donated several non perishable foods, blankets, soaps, games, calendars and more to people at the Geauga County Department on Aging. The club also participated in the Burton Christmas parade Nov. 26 at Burton Circle. Members and advisors worked together to decorate the float for the parade. The club will hold their next meeting Jan. 16.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H Club met Dec. 7. Members made a snowman craft together. The club plans to have a Christmas bowling party later in the month. Hunter Casto gave a food preparation demonstration, where he made a sweet dip for cookies. Cookies and punch were served afterward.