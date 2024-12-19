Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 19, 2024

SALEM, Ohio — Just Rite 4H Club held its meeting on Dec. 1 in Salem, Ohio, with 45 members in attendance.

The club signed Christmas cards for its annual card drive, and members later distributed cards to local nursing homes. This year, they will have 392 cards to deliver to area homes, including Blossom, Circle of Care, Centreville Village and Auburn. The club has participated in this service project for many years.

Officer nominations were also held. Those who received nominations included Camryn Cody, Callie Koons, Ally Lacey, Madison Aegerter, Alaina Grubb, Caroline Moser, Kace Fisher and Case Koons. Officer elections will be held next month.

The meeting concluded with a presentation by Eve Kiko, Gwen Gruszecki and Farrah Berger. The Stryffeler family provided snacks and the Narbey family provided drinks.