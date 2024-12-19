Help us unwrap this mystery just in time for Christmas

Hello from Hazard!

Last week, we solved the mystery of Item No. 1280, determining it is a drill for putting holes in solid black rubber laboratory stoppers. So this week — just in time for Christmas — I’m gifting you a new riddle to solve.

Item No. 1281 was submitted by Farm and Dairy subscriber Will Kienzle, of Fairview Park, Ohio.

Will purchased it in a large box of old tools at a farm estate sale in September. Unable to identify Item No. 1281, he turned to you, dear readers, for help. He believes it is made of cast iron, measuring approximately 6 inches long and 3/4 inch wide, with two saddles and a small hook on top.

1 of 4

If you recognize Item No. 1281, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to be identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.