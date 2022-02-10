Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 10, 2020

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H Club met Feb. 1 and worked on a silent auction item, a snowman made of disposable cups. The club will see Easter candy as a fundraiser. Several members also gave demonstrations.

Cannon Casto prepared lemonade. Ava Wood made Rice Crispy treats. Zach Knoedler showed how to replace an axe handle. Hayden Casto explained how notches in pigs’ ears are made, and their significance in pig production.