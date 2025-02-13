Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 13, 2025

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club had a meeting on Feb. 4 where members Wyatt Herring, Cole Wilson and Averie Miller conducted various demonstrations. Herring showed students how to make snake bubbles using a plastic bottle and a sock. Wilson discussed safety gear for ATVs and dirt bikes. Miller demonstrated the density of different liquids. The meeting ended with snacks and drinks. For information about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-879-1165.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox