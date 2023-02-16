Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 16, 2023

DAMASCUS, Ohio — On Jan. 8, the Circle 62 4-H Club met at the Damascus fire department. Members were thanked for participating in the wreath fundraiser; 459 wreaths were sold.

Members were also thanked for participating in the trunk or treat event, selling paper clovers and ringing the Salvation Army bell as community service.

Officers were elected for 2023. They include: President Emmy Jones, Vice President Addy Jones, Secretary Kate Slutz, Treasurer Allie Bricker, Health Reporter Linden Fannin, Safety Reporter Addy Hoffmeister and News Reporter Claire Mumaw.