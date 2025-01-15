Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 16, 2025

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met Jan. 7 in Hanoverton. Club members wrote thank-you notes before the meeting to a generous supporter of the group.

President Ava Wood led the club in pledges. After roll call, secretary’s report and treasurer’s report, Wood read old and new business. Members Quinn Sperlaza, Zach Knoedler and Colt Knoedler gave demonstrations. Sperlaza showed the club how to make protein bites. Zach talked about different types of archery bows and the differences between them. Colt told members how to set up a pen for calves and detailed other needed equipment.

The group then had a snack provided by the Wilson family. Those interested in more information about 4-H, can contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-879-1165.