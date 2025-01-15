Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 16, 2025

HOWARD, Ohio — Nine members of the East Knox FFA competed in the District 7 FFA Food Science Career Development Event held at Centerburg High School Dec.11. The team, which included Mackenzie Wilson, Dylan Springer, Aiden Kapper, Hayden Baker, Hayden Garman, Wyatt Baker, A.J. Salmons, John Schillinger and Braydon Moran, finished first out of seven teams.

The top four individual scores from each FFA make up the team score, and the top two teams in the district advance to the state competition Jan. 25 at Ohio State University. Individually, Wilson placed second, Springer finished third, Kapper was fourth and Hayden Baker finished 14th out of 60 contestants. These four East Knox FFA members will make up the state team competing Jan. 25.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the annual Christmas on the Equator event Dec. 17 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Northwestern FFA chapter. Members attending were Gabby Yates, Logan Van Dalen, Courtney Crider, Landrie Croskey, Cadence Martie, Electra Beachy, Mia Spencer, Rayne Larimore, Kendra Hall and Natalie Lint. The members got to participate in nine square, cornhole, card games and line dancing, as well as getting to hang out with other members from different FFA chapters.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held a meeting Dec. 16, at which members were encouraged to wear an ugly sweater or Christmas apparel. During the meeting, the chapter decided to hold officer elections Feb. 17, observe National FFA Week and put its State and National Affairs Committee in charge of activities, hold its strawberry sale in February and go snow tubing.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Four members of the Black River FFA chapter assisted the West Salem Masonic Lodge during its annual meeting. For the FFA members, the evening presented an opportunity to forge connections beyond the boundaries of FFA and immerse themselves in the broader aspect of community life. The members who attended the event were Caleb Howard, David Bryant, Issac Ramsey and Adyline Coffman.