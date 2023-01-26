Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 26, 2023

SALEM, Ohio — This past month, members of the Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club, ended 2022 with a final fundraiser for the year and a held a Christmas party. The group kicked off 2023 by holding officer elections. The officers are as follows: Alexis Timmons, president; Priya Moser, vice president; Gracie Lee, secretary; Lucie Lee, treasurer; Aliceson Alvarez, news reporter; Garrett Timmons, recreation leader; Gustavo Alvarez, health officer; and Gabriel Alvarez, safety officer.

The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Club advisers Johnna Timmons and Geri Lee will bring a craft and refreshments for the meeting. Leaders of Tomorrow is still accepting new members for 2023.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club have started another year of learning, doing, achieving and serving. 4-H members created Valentines that were sent to area veterans to thank them for their service. A get acquainted team game was led by Evelyn Collier.

President Collier gave the following 2023 dates for upcoming county and state 4-H events: non-livestock judging, July 10; clothing judging and the county style revue, July 12, public speaking contest, June 12; and the 177th Canfield Fair, Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. The Ohio State Fair is scheduled in Columbus from July 26 to Aug. 6 and clothing days at the state fair will be Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

The Rangers 4-H Club advisers introduced themselves and shared which project areas they can assist members with. Vice president Gia Welsh read what 4-H membership expectations are from the 2023 4-H Family Guide.

The club will meet again March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.