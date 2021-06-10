Roundup of 4-H news for June 10, 2021

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H club held a meeting May 10, at the Beach City Grange.

They discussed a meet and greet that will include raffles and tips on how to talk to potential buyers for your livestock, June 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

The club discussed some upcoming community service projects. Then, May 25, members participated in three community service projects. They planted flowers at the grange, the Wilmot cemetery memorial and the Beach City cemetery memorial, where they also placed flags on veterans’ gravesites.

The club is collecting nonperishable food items at Belloni’s for the Fairless Food Cupboard, June 12 and 13.

• • •

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H club had its second official meeting, in-person, May 16, at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg’s outdoor pavilion.

Five members are planning to attend Camp Canopy this year, and members noted that day and residential camping registrations are going live. Livestock project members were reminded that registrations are due June 15 to the extension office.

Club demonstration night will be June 13. In-person judging is planned for the week of July 12-15. Pre-judging is available for anyone who needs it. The club also discussed T-shirt designs for this year, and some other miscellaneous business.