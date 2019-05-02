Roundup of 4-H news for May 2, 2019

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties met April 16 at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.

During the club’s trash pickup April 6, members collected eight tires, 15 bags of cans, 25 bags of trash, two chairs, two mufflers and two hubcaps.

Demonstrations, health and safety reports were presented by the following members: cleaning/conditioning show halters, Tommy Kemp; spring allergies, Alexis Pierce; screen time, Remington Jones; and importance of shin guards, Dakoda Jones.

Members will host a fundraiser for the Wreaths for Veterans program May 15 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Alliance. Fifteen percent of the supporters’ check totals will be donated to purchase wreaths for cemeteries the club will be decorating.

Safety poster contest guidelines were distributed. Posters are due at the club’s June 18 meeting or to the Extension office by July 5.

• • •

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders met April 15 at the Burcaw home in North Benton.

Members turned in their fundraisers, and were reminded that the fun show is May 18 and the skillathon is June 22.

As part of their project work, they learned about the parts of a goat, and Kaylea Pinkerton gave a demonstration on barn safety.

The next meeting is May 20, 7 p.m., at the Greenfield home in Alliance.

• • •

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Corriedale Club is promoting the advantages of the Corriedale breed to 4-H and FFA members by offering two ewes to a member to start their breeding sheep projects. The winner of the essay contest for the Corriedale ewes for this year is Karissa Clark of Wooster, Ohio.

Karissa is the daughter of Robert and Dorene Clark and is in Wayne County Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — Local farmer Joe Bernet directed $2,500 to the Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H Club through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. Members plan to use the donation to expand their community service efforts, provide college scholarships, some possible improvements at the fairgrounds and perhaps financial literacy classes at the local school.

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.