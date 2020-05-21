Roundup of 4-H news for May 21, 2020

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — During Western Reserve Rangers virtual May meeting, health and safety officer Cooper Selley shared the importance of Vitamin C and sunshine to help in the defense against COVID 19, and Tony Schram gave a list of fire safety tips for your home. President Isabel Schors announced that plans for the 2020 Canfield Fair are still going forward.

Natalia Kresic was recently elected Vice President of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. Natalia has held a variety of leadership roles on the council and has been a member of this state organization for three years. Natalia will also serve on the 2020 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board.

Members were encouraged to capture short videos of themselves working with their 4-H animals or working on other 4-H projects and post them on Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club Facebook Page.

This year, the county non-livestock 4-H project judging and 4-H clothing judging events will be virtual. Project judging will be held July 13; clothing judging will be July 15. There will not be a County Style Revue this year.

State fair non-livestock project judging, including clothing projects, will take place regardless of the decision as to whether there will be a state fair. The Ohio 4-H Office has a back-up plan for a virtual judging event for the state. Western Reserve Rangers will meet again on June 11 at 7 p.m. through Zoom.

• • •

BROWNHELM TWP., Ohio — The Four Leaf Clovers 4-H club voted on 2020 officers over Google Forms and held regular meetings over Zoom. The new officer team is as follows: President Jocelyn Bednar; Vice President Sophia Abraham; Secretary Allison Tuggle; Assistant Secretary Amelia Abraham; Treasurer Maddie Byrd; Assistant Treasurer Amelia Abraham; Reporter Callie Finnegan; and Health & Safety Officer Addison Beal.