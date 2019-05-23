Roundup of 4-H news for May 23, 2019

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club of Strasburg met April 15 at the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg. Members received their project books and held a dress rehearsal for our Thank You to Veterans Breakfast program. All families signed up to donate baked goods for the event.

On April 27, the 4-H club held their 5th annual Thank You to Veterans Breakfast in Strasburg. The club members invited men and women who served or are serving in the Armed Forces, and their guests. More than 90 people attended.

In addition to the breakfast, the club had door prizes and a photo booth that many people enjoyed. The program included a skit narrated by Claire Haswell and completed by many other members.

Next, was an essay contest with a prompt of, “What does patriotism mean to you and why is it important?” Peyton Vickers won in the age 9-12 division, and Grace Haswell won the 13-17 division.

The program finale was music. Peyton Vickers sang, God Bless the U.S.A., and all of the members of the club joined her for the final chorus of the song.