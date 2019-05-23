Yoder & Frey to open new headquarters and auction site

FINDLAY, Ohio — Yoder & Frey have announced the creation of its new headquarters and flagship sale site in Findlay.

Yoder & Frey are auctioneers of heavy construction and agricultural equipment and founders of the Kissimmee Winter Auction.

Due to market demand within the U.S. and global expansion following their merger with Euro Auctions, Yoder & Frey have expanded to a 20-acre site in Findlay.

The new site consolidates the existing headquarters in Holland and the current Yoder & Frey auction site in Ashland.

The workshop infrastructure will enable Yoder & Frey to provide more services to its customers, including jet washing, shot blasting, painting and mechanical repairs.

Yoder & Frey plan for the site to be fully operational for the inaugural sale June 6. They will hold four to six sales each year on the new premises.

The new address is 2384 Grant Road, North Baltimore. The phone number is 419-865-3990, the email address is info@yoderandfrey.com and the website is www.yoderandfrey.com.