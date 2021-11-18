Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 18, 2021

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H club met Nov. 2, in Hanoverton. First, they voted in new officers.

Hayden Casto was elected president, and Emma VonFeldt was voted as the vice president. Bryce Wood was elected to the role of secretary. The job of treasurer will be shared by Logan Casto and Logan Wood. The news reporter is Carrie Knoedler; recreation officers are Ava Wood and Zach Knoedler. Lastly, the health and safety position is now held by Colton Casto.

After that, the pledges were said and the agenda for future months was read. The demonstration and snack sign-up sheet was passed around.