Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 21, 2024

HANOVERTON, Ohio —The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club, of Hanoverton, met earlier this month on Nov. 5, with the first order of business being the election of officers.

Ava Wood became president. Zach Knoedler was named vice president. The secretary position was filled by Carrie Knoedler. The treasurer role will be shared by Piper Cowden and Lucas Zehtenbauer. The news reporter role was filled by Abby Knoedler. Cole Wilson was named the health and safety officer. Averie Miller and Colt Knoedler were named the recreation officers.

Wood then led the pledges and read about upcoming meetings and important dates. The members also voted for new club shirts. After enjoying a snack, the meeting was adjourned.

For more information about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-870-1165.

•••

COLUMBUS — Five high school students recently represented Ohio at the 30th Global Youth Institute, hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation, in Des Moines, Iowa. The event brought together more than 100 students from across the U.S. and other countries to tackle pressing global challenges, including food security, poverty and environmental sustainability.

The Ohio group included three students from Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio: Zara Iqbal, a junior, and Amelie Anderson and Audrey Price, both seniors. They were joined by two students from Bio-Med Science Academy in Portage County, Ohio: Liam Basta and Sadie Hovis, both sophomores. The students were accompanied by Heidi Hisrich, a science teacher at Bio-Med Science Academy, and guided by Margo Overholt-Seckel, program manager for Ohio 4-H Workforce Development and Pathways and coordinator of the Ohio Youth Institute.

For more information on how Ohio youth can get involved in future events, visit go.osu.edu/oyi. The next Ohio Youth Institute is on April 14 at Ohio State University, with registration due by March 12.