Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 21, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 2, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter gathered together at the FHJ Farms owned by the Hershey family for the annual fall meeting.

The meeting was called to order by President Mallory Gilbert. During the meeting, officers talked about events that have taken place throughout the school year. Members of the chapter were divided into groups to form Earning and Savings, Community Service, Public Relations, Skills/CDE, Recreation, Middle School and High School Engagement and Ag in the Classroom committees. Dinner was provided for all members and guests present. There was also a nine square game, cornhole and a hay ride after the meeting.

•••

FAYETTVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter attended the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 23-26. Members attended three sessions, explored the Expo and FFA Mall area and attended the Megan Moroney concert, Buckeye Bash and rodeo. During the second general session, the chapter was recognized on stage as a National 3-Star Chapter. On the last day of the convention, Fayetteville FFA member Sarah Wolfer received the prestigious American FFA Degree.

•••

SUNBURY, Ohio — Members of the Big Walnut – DACC FFA chapter were named national champions of the National FFA Organization’s Food Science & Technology Career Development Event on Oct. 24. The event was held in conjunction with the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Four students, including Savannah Durheim, Jenna Ebbers, Brandon Edwards and Jacob McMillen, received $1,000 scholarships for their achievements. In addition, they also received an all-expenses paid trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the International Production & Processing Expo.

To qualify for the event, the students had to win the sub-district, district and state events, advancing to the national level by placing first out of nearly 1,800 competitors in Ohio. At the national event, they competed against 38 state-champion teams and nearly 150 individuals.

In addition to earning top team honors, Durheim placed seventh and Ebbers placed eighth overall, individually. The team earned the top score among others in the team product development activity, team food safety and sanitation activity, problem-solving practicum and product specification compliance practicum. The team was coached by Jeffrey Stimmell, the Delaware Area Career Center’s Satellite Instructor at Big Walnut High School, and Mary Kay Pohlschneider.

•••

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA Urban Soil Judging team is headed to Oklahoma after participating in three different soil judging contests that led them to become one of the best soil judging teams in Ohio.

The first competition was the Washington County Soil Judging Contest, which was organized by the Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District and was hosted by the Waterford FFA Chapter at Matt and Missy Hansell’s farm.

There, the Agricultural team placed first in the county. Team members consisted of Owen Stauch, Kaylie McCutcheon, Adalyn Eichmiller, John Klintworth and Leia Barnett. Stauch placed first and McCutcheon placed second in the county individually.

The Urban team also placed first in the county. Team members consisted of Maddie Hansell, Gracie Hartline, Maggie Baldwin, Katelynn Valandingham and Payge Lane.

Hansell placed first, Hartline placed second and Baldwin placed third individually in the county. Both the Ag and Urban Soil teams were recognized on Oct. 23 at the annual Washington County Soil and Water Banquet for their efforts.

The second competition was the District 10 Soils Contest, held in Jackson County. The Rural team placed first out of 19 teams. The team consisted of Owen Stauch, Kaylie McCutcheon, Adalyn Eichmiller, John Klintworth and Leia Barnett. Out of 82 total participants, McCutcheon placed first, Stauch placed third, Eichmiller placed fourth, Klintworth placed fifth and Barnett placed 13th.

For their part, the Urban team placed first out of 16 teams. Members consisted of Maddie Hansell, Gracie Hartline, Maggie Baldwin, Katelynn Valandingham and Payge Lane. Out of 70 participants, Hansell placed first, Baldwin placed second, Valandingham placed sixth, Hartline placed 13th and Lane placed 23rd.

Both the Rural and Urban teams advanced to the State Soils contest on Oct. 12, held in Union County, Ohio. There, the Rural team placed eighth overall out of 50 teams. Team members included Owen Stauch, Kaylie McCutcheon, Adalyn Eichmiller and John Klintworth.

The Urban team placed third overall out of 50 teams from across Ohio. Team members included Maggie Baldwin, Maddie Hansell, Katelynn Valandingham and Payge Lane. Baldwin led the team, placing fifth out of 165 participants.

The Urban team has now advanced to the National Soils Contest and will compete from April 29 to May 1 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This is the fifth time (2014, 2019, 2021 and 2022) in its history that the Waterford FFA Chapter has advanced to the National Soils contest Both teams were coached by Matt Hartline, FFA Advisor.

The Waterford FFA Urban Soil Judging team is seeking donations to help cover the cost of their journey to the National Soils Contest next year. Those interested can make checks payable to the Waterford FFA Chapter-Urban Soil Judging Team at PO Box 67, Waterford, OH 45786.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Thirty-seven Hillsdale FFA members received their Greenhand Degrees and 24 members received their Chapter Degrees at a ceremony on Nov. 13, joined by Ohio State FFA Treasurer Layna Gordon and led by the Hillsdale FFA officer team.

Isabelle Linder was awarded November FFA Member of the Month for volunteering her time to assist the officers in planning and conducting a recent meeting and attending other FFA activities. The ceremony recognized all members who attained the requirements necessary to receive their degrees. The members received pins and a certificate.

The night concluded with a successful pie auction. The proceeds will be used for FFA scholarships.