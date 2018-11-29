Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 29, 2018

NEW ALEXANDER, Ohio — New Alexander Ever Ready 4-H club met Nov. 15.

The following members were elected to lead the club in the coming year: president, Calee Lukowski; vice president, Lincoln Wallace; secretary, Tana Reed; treasurer, Luke Lukowski; recreational leader, Megan Short; news reporter, Bridget Hilliard; health officer, Emma Hilliard; and safety officer, Madelyn French.

Members will be making Christmas candy Dec. 1, and the next meeting is Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.