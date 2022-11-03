Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 3, 2022

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club held a meeting Oct. 16 at Munson Town Hall.

Members turned in their project books and advisers gave out awards. One member from each animal species was given ac award for great performance within that species. Awards were presented to club members with perfect attandance. The grand champion carcass award was presented to Avery Taylor by Ann Schenck for the best 4-H beef carcass.

The club is coming together to host a benefit dinner in memory of Katie Heiden and Chloe Sharp Nov. 12 at Berkshire Local Schools. The school address is 14155 Clairdon Troy Rd. Burton, OH 44021.

The doors open at 2 p.m., dinner will be served from 4-7 p.m. and drawings for the baskets at the silent auction will start at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per adult and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Contact Karen Teichman at 440-283-6295 or email Benefitsharp12@gmail.com for questions or tickets.