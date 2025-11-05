Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 6, 2025

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania 4-H, a program of Penn State Extension, recently inducted a new team of State Project Ambassadors. This leadership role is designed to bring a youth perspective into statewide programs.

The ambassadors officially began their terms Oct. 18 at the organization’s State Leadership Conference, Junior.

State Project Ambassadors, called SPAs, will receive guidance from mentors who oversee specific projects and program areas. As 4-H staff develop events, write new curricula or implement other programming, they will consult with their designated SPAs to gather insights and input. A maximum of four SPAs can represent each project area, bringing their ideas to the table and introducing programming to reach new audiences. SPAs serve a one-year term, with an option to reapply for the following year.

The new team of State Project Ambassadors includes the following 4-H members:

Healthy Living Ambassadors include Abigail Bouch, of Indiana County; Zephan Samuel, of Butler County and Lydia Shanks, of Bradford County.

Expressive Arts Ambassadors include Aurielle Miller, of Clinton County; Taylor Fetterman, of Somerset County; Levi Lazarus, of Lehigh County and Lily Mano, of Indiana County.

STEM Ambassadors include Aarush Muthukrishnan, of Allegheny County; Hudson Thomas, of Montgomery County and Samuel Walowen, of Butler County.

Leadership and Civic Engagement Ambassadors include Maggie Haan, of Berks County; Margaret LeViere, of Butler County and Gabriela Solimeo, of Montgomery County.

Environmental Science Ambassadors include Micah Staples, of Monroe County; Tyler Depman, of Montgomery County; Sarah Bupp, of Butler County and Nathan Kennedy, of Indiana County.

Shooting Sports and Camping Ambassadors include Madison Cousins, of Armstrong County; Carson Riley, of Huntingdon County; Riley Fink, of Indiana County and Rayce Morgan, of Lebanon County.

Animal Science Ambassadors include Madilyn Burket, of Lawrence County; Drew McGraw, of Lawrence County; Samantha Lauersen, of Wayne County and Madeleine Kozak, of Indiana County.

To find your local program, visit the Pennsylvania 4-H website at extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.

•••

SALEM, Ohio — Just Rite 4-H held its November meeting Nov. 2. Treasurer Caroline Moser called the meeting to order. There were no adjustments to the agenda. Case Koons seconded to bring meeting to order and completed the roll call; 32 members were in attendance.

Moser said that the club raised $912 for the club from its recent tractor pull held at Hall Park and $1,050 for Hall Park thanks to the entry fees of the tractor pullers. The club will hold officer elections in January, with nominations occurring at the December meeting.

The club is also seeking a new meeting location that can accommodate a group of its size.

Case Koons and Caroline Moser were congratulated for their awards received from officer book grading. The club will also hold its Christmas card drive at the December meeting.