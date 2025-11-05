Don’t let Black Friday put you in the ‘red’

Now that some Black Friday sales have already started, the temptation to overspend just keeps growing. As the holiday gets closer and closer, millions of Americans prepare for the annual shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

While the allure of deep discounts and limited-time offers is undeniable, it’s worth asking: Is Black Friday truly a smart financial move, or just a well-marketed illusion?

The psychology behind the rush

Consumer behavior during Black Friday is driven by a mix of emotional triggers and marketing tactics. Research shows that shoppers often overestimate their future income and underestimate future expenses, leading to impulsive purchases and financial stress in the new year. The fear of missing out, combined with social media hype and aggressive advertising, creates a sense of urgency that can override rational decision-making.

According to a study published in ScienceDirect, consumers are influenced by perceived scarcity and time pressure, which retailers exploit to boost sales. However, many stores inflate prices before applying markdowns, making the “deal” less impressive than it appears.

Beyond electronics: Food, gifts and deliveries

While electronics dominate Black Friday headlines, consumer spending extends far beyond gadgets. A study in Asian Journal of Technology Innovation highlights the growing trend of purchasing food, household items and delivery services. Families are increasingly using AI tools to generate shopping lists and gift ideas, streamlining their holiday planning.

Interestingly, gender also plays a role in consumer behavior. Research from ResearchGate suggests that men and women respond differently to supermarket promotions, with women more likely to engage in planned purchases and men leaning toward impulse buys.

Scams and red flags

With increased online shopping comes increased risk. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service warns of “brushing scams,” where consumers receive unordered packages — often a sign that their personal information has been compromised. Other scams include fake social media sales, phishing emails and fraudulent websites offering “too good to be true” deals.

Experts recommend watching for red flags such as poor grammar, suspicious URLs and requests for unusual payment methods. Chambers Bank advises consumers to verify sellers on social media and avoid clicking on unsolicited links.

Spending predictions

Despite economic uncertainty, holiday spending is expected to reach near-record levels. Reports from PwC and McKinsey show that consumers are prioritizing experiences and food over material gifts. However, 31% of Americans are still paying off last year’s holiday expenses, highlighting the need for better budgeting. To reduce financial stress, experts suggest making a list, setting a spending limit and using cash. The Ohio Department of Commerce recommends bundling orders to save on shipping and storing all receipts.

Making meaningful choices

Holiday spending isn’t just about buying gifts — it’s about creating memories. Some families opt for a minimalist approach: one book, one item to wear and one “want” per child. Others give a single gift and plan a shared experience, like a vacation or special outing, which can be gifted as a coupon to be redeemed.

Planning a family trip with individual “souvenir allowances” can also help manage spending while fostering togetherness. These strategies not only reduce financial strain but also shift the focus from materialism to meaningful connection.

Smart shopping

Most consumers rely on the internet and for Black Friday information. While these platforms offer convenience, they also expose shoppers to misinformation and scams. It’s crucial to cross-check deals, read reviews and avoid impulse purchases based on flashy ads. Evaluating what you truly need — and whether it can wait — can prevent buyer’s remorse.

Final thoughts: Is it worth it?

Black Friday can offer genuine savings, but only if approached with caution and planning. The key is to shop intentionally, avoid scams and prioritize financial well-being over fleeting excitement. Whether you’re buying gifts, groceries or planning a family experience, thoughtful spending can make the holidays more joyful —and less stressful.