Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 6, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA participated in their county soils contest on Sept. 17 at Ohio State University’s West Badger Farm. Students learned to evaluate soil conditions and consistency in preparation for the Agricultural Soils Career Development Event on Oct. 11.

Northwestern’s rural soils team placed first. Team members included Emma Connelly, Brooke Bittle, Brooke Hershey, Makenna Connelly, Landen Rouse, Landon Ellerbrock, Gage Bias, Chet McNeil, Ray Sloan, Mason Mobley, Madilyn Smith and Tristan Flinn. The urban soils team finished third. Team members included Addy Connelly, Grady Ellerbrock, Alivia Aicone, Camden Napier, Gabi Riedel, Jacelyn Cherry, Tessa Buzzard and Madeline Morris.

Six FFA members advanced to the district rural soils contest hosted by United FFA in Columbiana County on Sept. 24. The Rural team — Makenna and Emma Connelly, Chet McNeil, Brooke Hershey, Gage Bias and Brooke Bittle — placed first, with Makenna and Emma earning first and second individually. The urban team of Addy Connelly, Chet McNeil, Gabi Riedel, Madilyn Smith and Alivia Aicone placed second, with Addy finishing third individually.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 23, West Holmes FFA sent 19 members, making up two teams, to the district soils contest at Holmes County Home.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 24, 31 members helped host the annual fifth-grade farm tour with the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District at the Croskey family farm. They set up and led stations on composting, farm equipment safety, animal and ATV safety, forestry and wildlife. After visiting all the stations, students enjoyed lunch provided by the FFA.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 25, nine members of the West Holmes FFA participated in the Fall Trap Shoot at Silver Dollar Sportsman Club. The team finished fifth overall, with a score of 151. Individually, Deacon Clemons led the team with a 43, followed by Keston McKinney with 29, Zander Croskey with 28, Bryar Strouse with 24, Trenton Heller with 23, Logan Horn with 21 and Leland Turner, Jackson Baker and Jarrett Schafer each with 20.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — From Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, West Holmes FFA attended Greenhand Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio. Members Conner Allison, Lane Burgett, Tori Bell, Harlie Curry, Una Holasek, Austin Long, Ali Mash, Tim Mittman, Emily Ogi, Khloe Schafer, Breck Sheldon, Macie Sours and Tyler Tope met state officers, learned and practiced leadership skills, went kayaking and paddleboarding, participated in shooting sports and attended leadership sessions.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 5, 17 members marched in the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg, and on Oct. 16, the chapter held its annual Halloween meeting at the Lorentz Farm.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Four East Knox FFA members competed in the Knox County Job Interview CDE at Mt. Vernon High School on Oct. 15. Participants prepared resumes, cover letters, job applications and follow-up letters and took part in mock interviews for one of 10 positions.

Freshman McKenzie Schwartz and sophomore Alexia Wine each placed second, while senior Ariel Atkinson and first-year junior/senior Jaidyn Hawkins placed first. These winners advance to the District 7 CDE on Nov. 5 at Westfall High School.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Oct. 15, Ashland FFA members competed in the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics at Ohio State-ATI, identifying plants, operating equipment, creating landscape plans, installing sod and building hardscapes.

Brandon Keiser placed second overall, including second in chainsaw for safe operation and maintenance. Haley McNaull earned first in herbaceous plant identification and second in landscape design, using a budget and anticipating customer needs to create a plan. Nick Cartwright placed second in skid steer operation, and Michael Hamilton and James Coffman placed second in tool identification.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — On Oct. 21, Racine Southern High School FFA, along with STEM students, toured a major construction site along Route 33. They explored heavy equipment, construction techniques and career opportunities including engineering, mechanics, carpentry and labor operations. Kokosing representatives led a guided tour, demonstrating machinery. FFA members connected the experience to lessons in agricultural mechanics and land management, while STEM students focused on engineering and environmental science. Students also asked questions about safety, project planning and career paths.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Oct. 24, Black River FFA celebrated local farm heritage with the Antique Tractor Drive. Six members and one staff member drove tractors — all 1975 models or older — to the high school and the Black River Education Center. Students in grades preschool through eighth grade viewed the tractors up close and even sat in the driver’s seat, learning about the history and craftsmanship of antique farm machinery.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Oct. 29, the Black River FFA joined the Black River Ruriteens’ annual Trunk or Treat event at the Black River Education Center.

The FFA chapter decorated their “trunk” and handed out candy to more than 200 excited children throughout the evening.

•••

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, the West Muskingum FFA was recognized as a 3-Star Chapter in the 2025 National Chapter Award Program, the highest level of recognition. The chapter was honored Oct. 30 at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo alongside other top chapters.

This places the chapter among the top 10% nationwide. The award celebrates chapters that grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture.