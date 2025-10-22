Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 23, 2025

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County 4-H program will host a 4-H Project Exploration Open House on Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ohio State Extension Office, 7989 Dickey Drive, Lisbon, Ohio.

Guests will get to explore over 250 4-H projects through an interactive 4-H Project Guide Scavenger Hunt, past project displays by Columbiana County youth and real project books. Volunteers and 4-H members will also be available to answer questions and assist families in getting started for the 2026 4-H year.