CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board held a meeting at the Canfield Fairgrounds Sept. 24. The board discussed the results of the 2020 Canfield Junior Fair.

The board also discussed reaching out to others about applying for the 2021 Junior Fair Board. Members and advisers helped with the Rooster Rally, which was held Sept. 24. The Junior Fair Appreciation Dinner in October is in the planning stages.