Roundup of FFA news for April 13, 2023

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA chapter hosted its annual petting zoo and Easter egg hunt event, April 4. Every year, the chapter hosts this event to inform students from preschool through third grade about FFA and agriculture through the fun egg hunt and interactive petting zoo.

FFA members brought in all different kinds of animals: snake, sugar glider, hamster, newly hatched chicks, day-old calf, goat, chickens, guinea, turkey, rabbit and ducks. The students went through the petting zoo first, and then walked to Southern Local’s football field for the egg hunt.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — For the eighth time in the past nine years, the Zane Trace FFA has been recognized with a gold rating for being among the top 10% of Ohio’s 346 FFA chapters as part of the National Chapter Award program. The award is based on the chapter’s annual program of activities, which included events designed to strengthen agriculture, build communities and develop leadership among members. Throughout the past year, the chapter conducted its annual sausage breakfast, led elementary lessons over agricultural topics and engaged members in maple syrup production and a woods clean up among other activities.

The officers and members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter held the annual Parent-Member Banquet, March 21 in the cafeteria of Zane Trace High School. Over 310 members and guests were in attendance. The Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to Tammy Irwin from the Zane Trace treasurer’s office to commemorate her years of service to the school district and to the FFA Chapter and to Jan Ramsey, retired educator, to thank her for her coordinating the servers for the annual sausage breakfast. Certificates of appreciation were given to nine community and staff members as well to thank them for their assistance to the chapter throughout the year.

During the awards portion of the ceremony, members were recognized for their performance in career development events, proficiency awards, agriscience and fundraiser sales. Star awards were given to the following members: Kailee Adkins, Star Farmer; Josh DeLong, Star in Agribusiness; Ellie Doles, Star in Agriscience; and Isaac Detty, Star Greenhand. State degree recipients and senior members were recognized at the end of the program, and the new officer team was installed to conduct the adjournment of the banquet.

Fourteen students from the Zane Trace FFA chapter competed in the state Equine, Livestock and Poultry judging competition at the Ohio Expo Center, March 25. The equine team placed 42nd, with Adison Muntz leading the team individually. The livestock team placed 73rd and was led by Kailee Adkins. The poultry team placed 27th, and the top Zane Trace individual was Isaac Detty. Later that week, the dairy cattle judging team competed during the Ohio Spring Dairy Expo and placed 45th out of 72 teams. Malia Vick was the highest placing individual for Zane Trace.