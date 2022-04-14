Roundup of FFA news for April 14, 2022

WATERFORD, Ohio — Josie Burke of the Waterford FFA chapter will be representing the FFA on this year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board.

As a first-year Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board member and former 4-H, FFA and junior fair board member in Washington County, Burke brings a large amount of experience. Her public speaking, organizational and leadership skills will be an asset to this year’s board. In addition, her livestock background and love for serving and interacting with people will ensure a successful fair.

Burke is the daughter of Donald and Shawna Burke and is a sophomore at Waterford High School, as well as a dual enrollment student at Washington State Community College. After high school she is hoping to continue her agriculture professions and become a neurological veterinarian.

She is involved in 4-H, where she is currently on the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council and serves as the State Outreach Committee Chair. She is also involved at her county level with shooting sports, showing livestock and junior fair board.

The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board, composed of 17 members ages 16-19, comes together for two weeks of hard work, building enduring friendships and professional relationships along the way. They fill the roles of welcoming officials at livestock shows, performances, the daily parade and other exhibits.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter members recently competed in the spring career development events.

The Hillsdale FFA team placed 20th in the state dairy cattle contest. The individuals who participated in the contest were Emily McGovern, who placed seventh individually, Riley Twining, 96th, Rosalynne Weekley, 145th, Jax Rogers, 194th, Cassian Filbrun, 215th, and Madison Taylor, 264th . McGovern will compete at the State Dairy Cattle finals April 29 in Columbus to determine her final placing.

In the wildlife management state contest, the chapter’s team placed 18th. The individuals who participated in the contest were Braydon Rakovec who placed 52nd individually, Ty Lantz, 69th, Bo Moody, 113th, and Gage Madsen, 123rd.

The chapter’s team placed sixth in the state equine management contest. Madison Mast was fifth individually, Timer Banks was 57th, Chloe Crowe was 91st, Taylor Rafeld was 99th and Cassidy Sinnett was 133rd. The equine team will compete in the state finals April 29, in Columbus, to determine their final placing.

In the general livestock state contest, the chapter’s team placed 47th. Dally Meek was 155th individually, Baylee Weber was 176th, Haleigh Stephens was 303rd, Owen Hoffman was 517th and Peighton Thomas was 826th.

The chapter’s team was second in the state agronomy contest. Hudson Heller was third individually, Braydon Rakovec was sixth, Logan Garn was 14th, Gage Madsen was 15th, Dylan Fickes was 25th and Riley Twining was 27th. The agronomy team will compete at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts in September.

In the milk quality and products state contest, the chapter’s team placed 14th. Keira Filius was 53rd individually, Ethan Goodwin was 56th, Olivia Burgess was 57th and Jillian Hazan was 77th.

For poultry management, the chapter’s team placed 15th in the state. Brody Schoen was 19th individually, Mark Abel was 71st, Gabriel Murawski was 108th, Lily Nethero was 130th and Ava Bolen was 175th.