Roundup of FFA news for April 2, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the State Ag Power and Diagnostics Career Development event March 6. Craig Wellert and Cole Wharton competed and placed 14th.

Two members of the chapter competed in the state public speaking contest March 7. Jordan Melegari competed in the extemporaneous contest and also answered questions relating to her topic. Haley Wilson participated in the prepared contest and answered questions about her topic as well.

Members of the chapter competed in the State Agricultural Sales contest March 10. Jadeyn Berry, Dugan Mclaughlin, Brock Tegtmeier and Desiree Smith competed, and the team placed fourth overall out of 20 teams. Individually, Mclaughlin placed 34th, Tegtmeier placed 11th, Berry placed 54th and Smith placed first.