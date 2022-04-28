Roundup of FFA news for April 28, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA members participated in the District 2 Outdoor Power contest April 11. The chapter’s teams placed fifth, 12th and 13th.

Individually Logan VanSickle was sixth, Wyatt Myers was 13th, John Maloney was 19th, Wyatt Schlauch was 23rd, Jimmy Lesiak was 25th, Kalan Bowling 28th, Maison Carter 30th, Grant Miller was 31st and Adam Mast was 36th.

The contest includes troubleshooting, tools, fastener, and parts I.D., reading an electrical diagram, and using the JD parts lookup system and equipment pre-check activity.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA chapter had four members earn 14th place in early April in the Ohio FFA Nature Interpretation Career Development Event held at Hocking College. The team’s individual state placings included Brett Carnegie, 31st; Peyton Regan, 39th; Cole Mellor, 93rd; and Leah Dickson, 107th.

The in-person competition included identification of mammal skulls, mammal scat, songbirds, amphibians, snakes, woodland and swamp plants, scenarios for naturalists working at parks and tool identification. They completed practicums on nature calls of birds, mammals and insects as well as naturalist questions.

Loudonville also had a junior high team that placed second in the state. Members and placings include Caden Donaldson, fifth, Preston Smeltzer, sixth, and Gavin Keistre, seventh. The team earned a second-place finish last year.

The chapter held its annual banquet at the Budd School Auditorium April 7. Members were recognized and awarded for their accomplishments. The chapter presented the honorary chapter degree to Jared and Megan Canfield, Kenny Libben, Jill Book and Bob Hess.

Star Greenhand was awarded to second-year member, Tess Shultz. Star Chapter was awarded to Emma Burkhalter. The Chapter FFA Degree was awarded to 15 members. The Leadership Award was awarded to the Loudonville FFA President, Connor Portz, for his leadership during the year.

The top five sellers in fruit sales were Natalie Pierce-Spreng in first place, Connor Portz, Brett Carnegie, Emma Burkhalter and Laura Cutlip. The top six sellers of strawberry spring sales were Emma Burkhalter in first place, followed by Connor Portz, Brett Carnegie, Laura Cutlip and Payton Brightbill.

The Most FFA Activity Awards were awarded to Connor Portz, Natalie Pierce-Spreng, Cole Mellor and Brett Carnegie. Countless members of the FFA competed in CDE’s this school year. They competed in food science, grain merchandising, creed speaking, rural soils and prepared speaking competitions.