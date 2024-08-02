Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 1, 2024

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA traveled to Mohican Adventures for a day of kayaking on June 19. Those individuals consisted of Garrett Fowler, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Alex Pringle, Grady Hawkins, Keith Hawkins, Jarrett Schafer, Dylan Sours, Blake Patterson, Rainbow Haudenschild, Gabby Yates, alumni Becca Schuch and advisor Jaime Chenevey.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Andi Schuch, Torrie Savage, Garrett Fowler, Megan Hughes, Jenna Sheldon, Grady Hawkins, Hayden Smith, Colby Long, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Blake Patterson and Gabby Mendoza represented West Holmes FFA at Thunder Over Holmes County in Millersburg on June 30 where they helped with bouncy houses.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The 2024-2025 West Holmes officer team met at the high school for its annual officer retreat on July 1. The team put its officer binders together and departed for Killbuck Park. There, everyone took a personality test and discussed how to make their different traits work together as a team. Next, they discussed important qualities of a leader and made keychains to remind themselves of each quality. Once the team arrived back at the school everyone played a game to learn about balance and teamwork. The team organized a list of important events that happen throughout the year, made a plan for the impact each individual would like to make and wrote letters to people that they appreciate. All of the officers changed into official dress and departed for pictures. Then they returned back to the school for lunch and wrapped up their day discussing fair booth themes, T-shirt designs and dates for future events and meetings.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — From June 21 to June 24, thirteen members of West Holmes FFA attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County. Those who attended were Hanna Bruce, Emma Eberhard, Garrett Fowler, Shane Lorentz, Emberlyn Miller, Blake Patterson, Bri Poventud, Alex Pringle, Jarrett Schafer, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Logan Van Dalen and Gabby Yates.

During camp, the students attended six sessions of the I Am Conference which taught members how to be their best selves. In the students’ free time they were able to do shooting sports, play card games, go motor boating, swim, canoe, kayak, paddle board and more. They also got to meet the entire 2023-2024 state officer team. The camp hosted guest speakers from the United States Army who talked about some of the opportunities the United States Army has to offer.