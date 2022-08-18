Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 18, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — This fall, five members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level with their agriscience fair research projects and proficiency award applications.

Recent graduate Morgan Congrove was selected as one of four finalists in the equine entrepreneurship proficiency award competition. This was based on her extensive skill development in the area of training and marketing barrel racehorses as well as her financial record keeping.

Two teams of juniors were also selected as finalists in the National FFA Agriscience Fair competition. Kailee Adkins and Kendra Detillion qualified in the area of food science and technology with their research on nut free alternatives in candy, while Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston qualified in Animal Science with their research over the impact of climate on egg production in hens.

All five students will participate in a virtual judging in September and appear on stage during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 26-28. They will also participate in a career networking event with judges and sponsors during the convention.

The Zane Trace FFA officers also had their summer retreat July 26. The day included a lesson on professionalism with Ann Blake, of Kingston National Bank, a question and answer session on motivation, conflict management and organization and working together to schedule activities on the chapter calendar and create the chapter program of activities.

After the business session, the officers practiced teamwork by canoeing and kayaking on the Big Darby Creek, and completing an escape room in Grandview.