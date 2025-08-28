Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 28, 2025

West Salem, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter attended the Wayne/Ashland County Dairy Service Unit Twilight Tour on July 15 at the Zido Valley Dairy LLC in Wooster, Ohio. Members of the chapter help set up tables, tents and trash cans on July 14. Then, on the day of the event, they helped park cars and clean up after the event from 6-9 p.m. The members that were present were Emma Connelly, Kaylee Cherry, Gabi Riedel, Chet McNeil, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Brooke Hershey and Alivia Welch. The dairy twilight tour is hosted each year for members of the community wishing to learn more about the dairy industry while enjoying dairy products such as cheese, milk and soft serve ice cream. The sponsors of the tour displayed their businesses and feature exhibits, representing the dairy community.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter has earned a national 3-star rating by the National FFA Organization. This is the highest star rating a chapter can get, based off their National Chapter Award application, which highlights the activities they complete each year. The chapter will be recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of October.

It was also announced that three Fayetteville FFA members, Claire Schaefer, Kadie Short and Katey Wolfer, have all been approved to receive the coveted American FFA Degree. This is the highest degree an FFA member can receive and less than 1% of members nationwide earn this degree each year. They will walk across stage on Nov. 1 at the National FFA Convention.