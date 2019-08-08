Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 8, 2019

BOWERSTOWN, Ohio — The Indian Valley FFA officer team traveled to the Retreat Center July 19-21 in Bowerston for an officer retreat.

The Indian Valley FFA officer team is President Mykenzie Johnson, Vice President Brock Meese, Secretary Ashlyn Sanders, Treasurer Jay Miller, Reporter Makayla Corpman, Sentinel Audrey Byrd and Student Adviser Casey Scott.

While at the retreat center, the officers completed a high ropes course and worked together to complete the 2019 program of activities and this year’s FFA goals.

All officers spent time together to build a lasting bond while they were kayaking, fishing, playing corn hole and sitting around the fire just listening to music.