Waterfowl hunting permits to be raffled off

AKRON — Waterfowl hunters interested in obtaining a permit to hunt LaDue, Mogadore and Nimisila reservoirs are invited to attend public drawings.

For opportunities to hunt at LaDue Reservoir, registration will be held at Geauga Park District’s The West Woods Nature Center Aug. 13.

The building is at 9465 Kinsman Road, Novelty. Parking is limited. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and the drawing will be at 6 p.m.

For opportunities to hunt at Mogadore or Nimisila reservoirs, registration will be held in the Pine Tree Lodge of Wingfoot Lake State Park Aug. 15.

The building is at 993 Goodyear Park Boulevard, Mogadore. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and the drawing will follow at 6 p.m.

There is no application fee to enter the drawings. Registration cards will be randomly drawn for available dates and blind sites. The first hunter drawn will receive first choice.

Applicants must be present to be eligible. Each applicant is required to exhibit a 2019-2020 hunting license.

A maximum of three persons may hunt each day. The permit holder is required to always be present.

Most permits issued will be for a period of one week or more, and may only be used for the blind location chosen.

No permit is required to hunt the last 45 days of the season. Only electric motors are permitted for use on watercraft at these locations.

Call Wildlife District Three headquarters at 330-644-2293 with questions.