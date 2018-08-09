Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 9, 2018

WASHINGTON — Alea Brandt, Arianna Howard, and Aidan Muehlfeld from the Edon FFA chapter went to Washington, D.C., from July 17-22 to attend the Washington Leadership Conference.

While there they evaluated their personal skills and interests, developed leadership talent and created service plans that will make a difference in their communities.

All three members are going into their junior year at Edon High School and are Edon FFA Chapter Officers.

The capstone of the conference was a civic engagement activity where participants apply what they have learned and pack over 45,000 meals for Meals of Hope.

Edon FFA members were able to attend the conference because of sponsors, including the Ohio FFA Foundation, Edon FFA Alumni, Dimension Hardwood Veneers, Inc., Thiel Oil Company, Edon State Bank, and Thiel Construction.

•••

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — The Indian Valley FFA officer team attended officer training at FFA Camp Muskingum Aug. 4-5.

During this trip, members of the officer team learned about what it means to be an officer and their duties as one.

They also improved their leadership skills and bonded as a team.