Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 12, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Nov. 14, four members of the Black River FFA chapter represented the chapter in the District Job Interview Career Development Event at Smithville High School. Kennadi Fusco, Chloee Howard, Anna Shearer and Molly Cordonnier were among more than 50 other individuals within their respective divisions.

The job interview competition allows students to showcase their ability to apply and interview for a position within an agricultural company. Each member prepared a resume, cover letter and portfolio, completed an application, interviewed with a company representative and completed a follow up letter. Students were divided based on their grade level.

Howard and Shearer competed in the sophomore and senior divisions and earned first place. Cordonnier and Fusco competed in the junior and freshman divisions and earned second place.

Howard and Shearer will compete in the State Job Interview Career Development Event at Ohio State University in December.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — The Warren FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team is going to the state competition. The team competed at the District 10 Competition Dec. 4 and placed second, high enough to advance.

Team members are Elizabeth Burdiss, Miranda Burton, Allison Florence, Breanna Tonkery, Sierra Sinclair and Tori Wittekind. They have worked hard to learn about parliamentary law and running business meetings.