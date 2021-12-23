Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 23, 2021

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA competed in food science at the state competition on Ohio State’s main campus, Dec. 4.

The Hillsdale FFA earned second in districts and 11th in the state competition. The team members included Ty Lantz, Emily McGovern, Braydon Rakovec and Brody Schoen.

The Hillsdale FFA novice parliamentary procedure team competed at the state competition, Dec. 11. Students participating were evaluated on their ability to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting using parliamentary procedure. Team members have to be in seventh, eighth or ninth grade to compete in novice parliamentary procedure. Team members include Bradey Krichbaum, president; Ethan Miller, vice president; Baylee Weber, secretary; Willow Funk, treasurer; Lincoln Jones, reporter; Dally Meek, sentinel; Bella Stutz, student adviser; and Rosalynne Weekley, Kambin Smith and Peighton Thomas, members.

The team got first and second in sub-district, first in district and third in the state competition.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Seven members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter attended the State Officer Leadership Night at Amanda Clearcreek High School Nov. 17, along with over 150 fellow members from surrounding chapters. During the event, members met in small groups led by the state officers to develop SMART goals for their future, build communication skills and identify their personal leadership strengths. Members also enjoyed meeting students from other schools.

The Zane Trace FFA chapter held a successful fall fundraiser that featured traditional items such as fruit, nuts and cheese along with a few new twists. After spending the month of October taking orders, members completed their tallies and placed orders with vendors in early November. Fourteen members on the “fruit crew” unloaded, sorted and stacked nearly $24,000 worth of inventory for students to pick up Dec. 7. The chapter raised $4,500 which will be used to support contest teams, banquet costs, field trips, FFA dues and convention registration for the upcoming calendar year.

After a year off due to COVID restrictions, the Zane Trace FFA Coffee, College and Careers day returned in 2021. Eight recent Zane Trace High School graduates gathered Dec. 13 with 18 current juniors and seniors to share their experiences as members of the workforce and students in undergraduate programs. Zane Trace FFA President Alayna Butler served as emcee and guided the discussion by asking questions to members of the panel.

When you think of science, bacon, yogurt and gelatin might not be the first things to come to mind, but in the Zane Trace agriculture department those basic foods provided an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge of cells, chemistry and genetics. First year students used bacteria cultures and warm temperature incubation to convert milk into yogurt. Food science students used their understanding of water molecules, salt and sugar to cure four pork bellies to make bacon. Also, community member Pam Snyder has been helping anatomy students learn the basics of using gel electrophoresis to determine the sequence of nitrogenous bases on a strand of DNA. Zane Trace students plan to compete in the brand new Ohio FFA Biotechnology CDE in January.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — The River Valley FFA chapter celebrated the greenhand members and their achievements Dec. 1 at Elgin High school. Members received their greenhand degrees and FFA jackets, along with ascots and ties. There were five members in the creed category: first paragraph, Marinn Mcquire; second paragraph, Ally Bryant; third paragraph, Karis Beineke; fourth paragraph, Owen Osting; and fifth paragraph, Sidney Street. Each one of them knew the creed and executed it perfectly.

Following the creed, members showcased their knowledge in the Marion County FFA greenhand history. There were five students in the quiz bowl: Amelia Young, Karis Beineke, Hope Lamasters, Dayle Doss and Anna Sharp. Tehre were two students in the top three, Hope Lamasters and Karis Beineke, who took first.

At the greenhand banquet, student adviser Kari Carter and treasurer Joey Crawford participated in the opening and closing ceremony.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Eight freshmen members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter traveled to the Delaware Area Career Center Dec. 11 to compete in the Ohio FFA novice parliamentary procedure competition against 18 teams from across the state. Team members included Emily Reeves, Eric Taylor, Mallory Johnson, Meghan Brandt, Caitlin Cottrill, Hannah Cummings, Cotey Payton and Carley Payton.

The team competed at the sub-district and district competitions Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, where they placed in the top two teams. After securing their eligibility to the state competition, they took an online written exam over parliamentary law in early December.

Miami Trace won their preliminary heat to advance to the final round and secure a spot as a top five team in the state. The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA was victorious in this event with a score of 769.5. With the title of state champions, the team will get the opportunity to represent Ohio in the national competition at the National FFA Convention in October 2022.