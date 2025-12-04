Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 4, 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members participated in Fright Night on Oct. 27 on the track with other sports and clubs from West Holmes High School. The group dressed as construction workers while passing out candy. The night ended with the West Holmes Marching Band’s annual light show.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Twelve members from the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the 97th annual National FFA Convention from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Members in attendance included Claire Drzazga, Reece Anderson, Rowan Holasek, Cassidy Holasek, Shane Lorentz, Emma McDonnell, Landrie Croskey, Bri Poventud, Jenna Zimmerly, Madison Ringwalt, Logan Van Dalen and Blake Patterson.

During the trip, West Holmes FFA toured Beck’s Hybrids, visited an Exotic Cat Rescue, toured Purdue University’s agricultural campus and attended the trade show and various featured speaker sessions. Members also watched Janessa Hill, from Ohio State Extension Holmes County, and Heather Tegtmeier receive their Honorary American degrees.

Additionally, 11 West Holmes FFA members were honored with American Degrees, including Maison Carter, Laina Croskey, Maren Drazaga, John Maloney, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Torrie Savage, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Wyatt Schlauch and Tyler Zimmerly.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Several members of West Holmes FFA placed in the chapter job interview contest on Oct. 20 at West Holmes High School. Conner Allison placed first in the freshman division, Mia Spencer placed first in the sophomore division, Shane Lorentz took first in the junior division, Madison Ringwalt placed first in the senior division and Emma Emberhard took second. Allison, Spencer, Lorentz and Ringwalt advanced to the sub-district contest.

West Holmes FFA participated in the sub-district job interview contest on Nov. 6 at Hillsdale High School. Mia Spencer placed first in the sophomore division, Shane Lorentz took third in the junior division, Madison Ringwalt placed fourth in the senior division and Conner Allison placed fifth in the freshman division. Spencer moved on to the district job interview contest at Lucas High School on Nov. 10, placing second.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — Fourteen Norwayne FFA members attended the National FFA Convention. The group participated in multiple tours, including Hunter’s Honey, where members learned how honey is made and how it is processed, and Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where they viewed different rescued bird species. The chapter also visited Driving Winds Acres, where they learned about different fruit production crops.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA hosted its 16th annual benefit fundraiser, “Harvesting hope for Austin Wilson,” on Nov. 15 for 2012 Norwayne graduate Austin Wilson, who was diagnosed with secondary chondrosarcoma at 17. Wilson previously had a benign tumor in his ear removed; however, the procedure resulted in a loss of hearing in his left ear. A few years later, at the age of 21, he developed another benign tumor in his hip that eventually spread to his leg by 23. The fundraiser included a meal, silent auction and live auction, with 100% of the proceeds going back to Wilson. Community members helped supply food for the meal, while FFA members were tasked with contacting three local businesses each, asking them to donate a basket or money.

The event raised $67,369.65 from sponsorships and donations. Over the past 16 years, the chapter has raised a total of $505,661.96.