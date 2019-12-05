Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 5, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA collaborated with Black River Local Schools to host the movie Silo during National Farm Safety Month. The movie was shown at the BREC and was open to the public. The movie focused on the danger of grain entrapment and emphasized the importance of safety on the farm, and the health and well-being of people working in agriculture.

The proceeds of this event helped to purchase a grain bin rescue tube for the school district’s local fire departments to share in the event of a tragic accident. With the support of numerous sponsors and admission donations, the chapter helped to raise over $2,000, successfully reaching their goal to purchase the tube.

The Black River FFA and Black River Local Schools are still accepting sponsorships to assist with the overall implementation of the safety program. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Black River Local Schools at 419-736-3300.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA took eight members to the 92nd annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The chapter partnered with four other schools for the trip. While there, the chapter went to the first and second general sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium. During the convention, the Fayetteville FFA toured Lincoln Tech to learn about the education and career opportunities available to students.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA chapter was proudly in charge of the Veterans Day assembly at Loudonville High School Nov. 11. Many of the 2019-20 FFA officer team ran the program. It began with the high school jazz band playing patriotic songs and American Legion Post #257 carrying in the colors. Senior Lexi Williamson sang the National Anthem, and the symphonic choir presented a patriotic song. Noah Smith, state FFA secretary, gave remarks about the sacrifice veterans have made and his appreciation. Ashland County resident and retired Army veteran Nathan Kyser was the keynote speaker. He spoke about his experiences being in the military and being deployed, and honored the losses of life in the many wars the U.S. has fought. After the program, FFA members served a soup and hot dog lunch to about 30 senior citizens and veterans.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Two Lorain County JVS FFA chapter members and students in the Landscape and Greenhouse Management program have been selected to receive FFA jackets through the Beck’s Blue Jackets Program. Beck’s is the fourth-largest seed brand in the United States and partners with the National FFA organization to help serve as many students as possible by providing FFA jackets for first year members. Of the more than 600 applicants, 179 students were awarded with jackets this year, and Victoria Sprague, a junior from Keystone, and Emily Wells, a junior from Midview, were among those students. To apply for the jacket, students needed to answer three essay questions and also had to commit to attending at least two FFA events this year, completing 10 hours of community service and completing the requirements to earn their Greenhand Degree.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — At the beginning of November, the Northwestern FFA chapter began a community service project with Samaritan’s Purse. This group is a nationwide, non-denominational Christian, non-profit organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. As this project took place, the chapter welcomed donations from its members. The chapter’s goal was to acquire 100 boxes made up of the various items approved by Samaritan’s Purse. By the collection date, Nov. 20, the chapter was able to collect and box a total of 90 boxes to donate to this charity.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA sent six members to the District Food Science CDE at Plymouth High School Nov. 12. The team placed fourth out of five teams. Participating members included Natasha Averbukh, 11th; Kylie Ramirez, 15th; Maddie Stitzlein, 16th; Samantha Kendall, 21st; Chloe Shumaker, 22nd; and Cora Crilow, 23rd.

• • •

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — The Indian Valley FFA held its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at the high school Nov. 12-22. The FFA collected over 5,000 pounds of canned goods, potatoes, turkeys and other foods. Students in the FFA sorted out the food collected and made food baskets for families in the Indian Valley districts.

Multiple members of the FFA delivered these food baskets Nov. 26. Members delivering were Ciara Grove, Sammy Myers, Brynn Myers, Makayla Corpman, Brock Meese, Casey Scott, Mykenzie Johnson, Sheldyn Stewart, Kaylie Wrather, Maria Ajanel, Tyler Beckly, Carter Waldren, Braden Williamson and Ashlyn Sanders.

• • •

INDIANAPOLIS — Waterford FFA member Gavinn Torness was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention, held Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, in Indianapolis.

Tornes is the son of Dennis Tornes and Pam Moore. His FFA advisor is Matt Hartline.

To be eligible for the degree, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they start, own or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also complete 50 community service hours, as well as demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement.