Roundup of FFA news for Dec.8, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA had five students participate in the Job Interview CDE at Norwayne High school Nov. 8. The following students attended the Job Interview CDE: Emma Connelly, Kalya Cutter, Kirsten Boreman, Ava Stoller and Grace Noble. Emma Connelly placed third in Division 1; Kayla Cutter placed first in Division 2; Kirsten Boreman placed first in Division 3; Ava Stoller placed second in Division 4, and Grace Noble placed first in Division 5. Kirsten Boreman and Kayla Cutter participated in the state-level competition Nov. 19. Kirsten placed eighth in Division 2 and Kayla Cutter placed eighth in Division 3.

The Northwestern FFA held Feed a Farmer Nov. 4 at Commodity Blenders LLC. Feed a Farmer is an event where local farmers can come and receive a warm meal served by Northwestern FFA Chapter officers. The officers who attended included Kirsten Boreman, Hanna Wilson, Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Mackenna Connelly, Kate Johnson, Chet McNeil, Kade Tegtmeier and Ava Stoller. Northwestern FFA was able to feed 60 community farmers. The Northwestern FFA chapter lent a helping hand with packing soup Nov. 14 at the Harvest Call Distribution Center in Sterling, Ohio. The chapter helped by measuring out the ingredients of each soup and pouring them into bags to later be packaged into boxes and sent out to families in need. There were three groups who helped pack either vegetable soup or rice pilaf soup. The chapter packaged 4,000 bags which totaled to 20,520 meals. These meals were distributed to those in need right in Wayne and Ashland counties. There were a total of 29 students who volunteered three hours of their evening to help with the soup packing: Mallory Bloom, Emma Connelly, Navaeh Kirk, Taylor Wurst, Ava O’Laughlin, Ravenna Stiegelmeyer, Mary Wellert, Ella Saal, Gabriella Riedel, Ava Stoller, Brianna Lance, Andi Jackson, Claire Bucholz, Lauren Vaughen, Mel Imhoff, Hanna Wilson, Taryn Stoller, Addy Cassidy, Logan Garman, Kaylee Cherry, Alysa Troyan, Mallory Gilbert, Braiden Franks, Keegan Johns, Chet McNeil, Jacoby Gilbert, Preston Wilcox, Kaleb Badger and Kade Tegtmeier.

• • •

Johnstown, Ohio — On Nov. 2, the top two Northridge FFA members who qualified went to District 7 Job Interview. At the competition, Rhyana Eblin placed third in her division out of eight students while Courtney BeVier placed sixth out of eight students in her respected division. The same night, the food science team placed fourth in the district out of 11 teams. The top four members who made the team score were Taryn Eblin, Rhyana Eblin, Lane Thompson and Kaylee Goodwin. Cassie Lahrmer and Madison Hoover also competed.