Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 13, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA went snow tubing at Snow Trails on Feb. 4 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Students were able to tube down the slope solo or with a large group. Pizza was provided for dinner. The students who participated included Clara Saal, Morgan Ervin, Matthew Coman, Aveon Gray, Lucas Jenkins, Chase Graham, Riley Graham, Garret Way, Syrus Nyomo, Chase Wharton, Brooke Hershey, Camden Napier, Austin Pierson, Grady Ellerbrock, Colton Mark, Kaylee Cherry, Jacelyn Cherry, Tessa Buzzard, Jesse Hanshaw, Audrey Wilcox, Landen Rouse, Collin Rouse, Ben Ream, Jake Howman, Mallory Gilbert, Madeline Morris, Colton Morris, Olivia Madden, Sadie Way, Keaton Harris, Blake Harris, Madilyn Smith, Laurie Bauman and Alivia Welch. Northwestern FFA thanks Snow Trails for hosting the event.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA members Jacob Schwendeman, Makayla Schwendeman and Cooper Baker competed in the Sub District Public Speaking contest on Feb. 5. Jacob competed in the Creed Speaking contest and won second place. Both Makayla and Baker participated in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest. Makayla won first place and Baker took third. Jacob and Makayla will advance to the district contest on Feb. 11.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA officers Reed Twining, treasurer; Maci Atterholt, secretary, and Jillian Cowger, reporter, all received gold ratings on their officer books. Twining and Cowger also obtained a perfect score. The officers will be awarded a gold medal at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA attended the Ohio FFA Connect/I Am Leadership Conference on Jan. 18-19 at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio. Members, 31 in total, took part in six sessions where they connected with others through group activities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA officers Josie Pfeiffer, treasurer; Gracie Grant, reporter, and Cole Gauche, secretary, received gold ratings on their officer books on Jan. 23. The officers will be recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremony on Jan. 28. At the event, 49 members were recognized for earning the Greenhand Degree, and 20 members were recognized for obtaining the Chapter Degree. Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA State President, attended and spoke to members.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members competed in the State FFA Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event at the Ohio Department of Agriculture on Jan. 24 where the team placed 16th. Team members include Ariana Talbott, Aiden Kapper, Ava Page and Ariel Atkinson.

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members compete in the State FFA Food Science Career Development Event on Jan. 25 at Ohio State University’s Parker Food Science building. The team finished in 13th place and consisted of seniors Dylan Springer, Hayden Baker and Aiden Kapper and junior Mackenzie Wilson.

The team placed first in the District 7 contest to qualify for the state contest. Individually in the district contest, Wilson finished in second, Springer placed third, Kapper placed fourth and Baker finished in 14th out of 60 contestants. This marks the seventh year that East Knox FFA has competed in the event.

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members recently competed in the Knox County FFA public speaking career development event at Centerburg High School. Members who participated include Miranda Fawcett, Alexia Wine and Ariel Atkinson. Fawcett finished second with a gold rating in the county in the beginning prepared division for a 5-7 minute speech titled “AI in Agriculture.”

Wine finished with a silver rating in the county in the creed division. In the prepared division, Atkinson placed third with a gold rating for a 6-8 minute speech entitled “Solar Power, The Renewable Energy. Does it Help or Harm?”