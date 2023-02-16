Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 16, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Seven Black River FFA members participated in the Ohio FFA State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event. The competition helps to stimulate an interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. The following members placed 11th in the competition and were just two points shy of the top 10: Chloee Howard, Allysa Hamilton, Charlie Hollan, Jake Mennell, Summer Sooy, Ridge Martin and Kylie Leonard.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA hosted the District 10 Public Speaking Career Development Event, Feb. 2. There were 16 schools from Ohio that came to the competition. The four public speaking contest categories were: FFA creed speaking, beginning prepared speaking, prepared speaking and extemporaneous speaking.

There were 14 FFA members who competed in the creed contest and the top five were as follows: first, Kallie Boley (Fort Frye); second, Grace Lundy (Oak Hill); third, Katelyn Valandingham (Waterford); fourth, Chole Dick (New Lexington); and fifth, Zoe Sercist (Morgan). Kallie Boley will be moving on to the state contest.

Four members competed in the beginning prepared speaking contest and the results are as follows: first, Bethany Bailey (New Lexington); second Wiley Palmer (Morgan); third, Gabe Raynor (Gallipolis); and fourth Julia Silvus (Fort Frye). Bethany Bailey will be moving on to the state contest.

There were six members who participated in the advanced prepared speaking contest and the results are as follows: first, Josie Burke (Waterford); second, Megan Howdyshell (New Lexington); third, Erica Murphy (Morgan); fourth, Aiden Toler (Gallipolis; fifth, Mason Brown (Portsmouth West SCCTC); and sixth,Mason Arbaugh (Alexander). Josie Burke will be moving on to the state competition.

Ten FFA members participated in the extemporaneous speaking competition. The top five finishers were as follows: first, Emma Lucas (Federal Hocking); second, Alyssa Zornes (Oak Hill); third, Race Bornes (Warren); fourth, Emily Scaff (Portsmouth West SCCTC); and fifth, Ava Sheeter (Jackson). Emma Lucas will be moving onto the state competition.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter had its 45th annual sausage breakfast, Feb. 3. During the event, FFA members served 768 breakfasts and raised $5,465.00 in donations at the door. Local businesses, farmers and individuals also donated funds to help purchase groceries and supplies and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 108 of Chillicothe presented a check for $3,000 in support of the breakfast. Funds raised through the breakfast will be used to make blankets and to support the Pete Dunkle Scholarship Fund, Ohio FFA Foundation and Ross County Junior Fair livestock skillathon.

Four members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter traveled to the Greene County Fairgrounds Jan. 20 in Xenia to compete in the Ohio FFA Biotechnology Career Development Event. The team of Wyatt Vick, Sarah McGraw, Charley Clyne and Caitlin DiBenedetto placed ninth out of 20 teams that qualified for the state contest and earned a plaque for their efforts.

• • •

Loudonville, Ohio — Loudonville FFA sophomore Tess Shultz earned third place in the Ohio FFA grain merchandising preliminary exam, the highest placing ever recorded by a member. Shultz and over 450 other Ohio FFA members participated Jan. 31 in the online test. Other ag business management classmates and team members included senior Emma Burkhalter and sophomores Cole Mellor, AJ Bell, Owen Moffett and Carlee Young The team finished 20th overall.