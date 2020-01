Fayetteville, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA partnered with Hope Emergency to collect new or gently used coats, hats and gloves. Along with the Fayetteville-Perry elementary, middle and high schools, the chapter collected these items from Dec. 3 through Dec. 16. The chapter collected 91 coats, 12 hats, nine scarves, nine pairs of gloves and two blankets.

