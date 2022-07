CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zaylie Culwell, a sophomore member of the Zane Trace FFA chapter, attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum near Carrollton June 24-27. The camp featured workshops on goal setting, communication, vision and teamwork led by members of the Ohio FFA Officer team.

